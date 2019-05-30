Sumanth’s next film to be an action drama

By | Published: 5:19 pm

Actor Sumanth will soon work on his upcoming project with debutant director Santosh Kumar. After success with Malli Raava, he went on to reprise the role of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu recently.

Now his upcoming action drama is being produced by DS Rao, who had earlier bankrolled Mahesh Babu starrer Nani, Nikhil, and Nithin. The movie will be produced under Sanjana Productions and Sai Krishna Productions. Simrat will play the female lead. Sumanth will be seen in completely new character in the movie.

Cinematography is from Ashkar. “People are never born good or evil, but are purely a victim of their surrounding circumstances” is the crux of this film, says the director. The shoot will commence in June. The remaining cast and crew will be announced shortly.