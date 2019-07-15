Sumarg helps aspirants secure police jobs yet again

By | Published: 12:57 am

Warangal Urban: The free coaching offered by Warangal Police Commissionerate to candidates preparing for different government jobs under an innovate programme ‘Sumarg’ has achieved good results again.

As many as 25 candidates of 250 cracked the test for Sub-Inspector posts announced by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Of them, 12 were selected as Civil SI, seven were selected as Armed Reserve SI and six were selected as Sub-Inspectors under Telangan Special Police category.

In addition to them, one secured the psot of ASI communications and another the post of Deputy Jailor. Fifteen others cracked tests for government jobs and secured the post of VRO and Panchayat Secretary.

Police Commissioner Vishswanth Ravinder congratulated those who secured police jobs here on Monday. ‘Sumarg’ was introduced with a view to offer free coaching to the less fortunate by the then Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

Around 220 youths who availed coaching under Sumarg-1 programme, got 141 jobs in 2017.