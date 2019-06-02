Summer affair with soft shades

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Colours can instantly cheer you up and turn any look positive. They literally translate the mood of the season. So, whether your style is peppy or edgy, rock each of these colours like a pro and spice up the wardrobe accordingly for this sunny season.

Ivory

Making a statement with this colour can be difficult but it is surely possible. This shade can be styled with other colours and prints, and is a summer staple to wear, year after year. It feels breezy and makes for the most opulent choice.

Blush pink

It is feminine and pleasant. This pastel hue acts as a neutral shade, as it goes with anything in your closet. You can add some drama to this sweet shade by pairing accessories with it. But, remember, keep it simple and also, don’t be afraid to mix it well with other shades.

Melon

It is the trending colour of this season, a perfect shade for summertime. It has gained momentum this year and runways back up on this. Silver junk accessories can be an alternative to the usual black add-ons, when you’re opting for this colour.

Light dusty blue

A very versatile colour that lends you a royal feel. Also, it gives off a bolder impression. Just stick to basics and don’t go overboard. So, incorporate light dusty blue into your wardrobe for a fresh new twist.

Mint green

This muted pastel instantly gives one a feeling of freshness. This colour can be designed in a variety of cuts and silhouettes. Whether it’s lehengas or crop tops, this colour is here to stay. It has a versatility that you will want to take advantage of.