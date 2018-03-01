With summer around, the heat is on in Telangana

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: As the emergency calls pertaining to the fire mishaps are rising, with an average number of calls in a day already increasing from 30 to 50, the State Fire Services authorities are bracing themselves to tackle fire mishaps this summer. Rajiv Ratan, the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, said all the fire stations in the city and State were alerted about the coming tasks.

According to Ratan, the average number of emergency calls received have started increasing by nearly 50 per cent now. “Till the mid of February, we had received nearly 30 calls in a day. By the end of the month, the number had increased to 50,” he said.

Regional Fire Officer, Central Region, V Papaiah said the fire personnel in the city were asked to practise the steps taken during the emergency situations. “This will help the fire personnel in making a fast approach, besides giving a clear picture as to what to do at the time of the accidents,” he said, adding that the equipment like fire tenders and others were serviced and kept ready.