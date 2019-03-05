Summer demand may touch 3,000 MW in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Steps were being taken to ensure disruption-free power supply in the city this summer with mandatory checks on all sub-stations, transformers and conductor wires, evaluation of demand loads on transformers and repairs where needed, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd CMD G Raghuma Reddy.

He said demand for electricity this year in the city might reach 3,000 MW a day, up from the maximum demand of 2,958 MW on May 30 last year. With about 2.6 lakh new connections being given in each of the past four years, TSSPDCL has added 12 new sub-stations, 5,000 distribution transformers and 250 km of conductor wire in the city to strengthen the power supply network.

Raghuma Reddy instructed officials to ensure accessibility to distribution transformers by removing any accumulated debris and trash around them. The clearing of tree branches falling or leaning on power lines and removal of other material such as kites from the power lines had already begun, he said.

With the increase in loads on transformers, there had been some minor disruptions in supply in the city, he said. So far, such disruptions were reported from 37 different areas in the city.