Summer may get hotter in Telangana, says IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meterological Department (IMD) has warned that Telangana, which falls into the Core Heat Wave zone of India, is likely to experience above normal heatwave conditions this year.

IMD has said there is about 52 per cent probability that the grid point maximum temperatures in the Core Heat Wave Zone between March and May this year will be above normal. This, it said, suggests that normal to above normal heatwave conditions are likely in the zone during the season.

Grid Point Maximum temperatures are readings predicted at grid points on a map for determining thermal and stress recovery. Stress recovery is the ability of an area to lose the heat accumulated during a given period — in the case of summer, during the day.

Meanwhile, with this summer is likely to be more severe and heatwaves expected to be in prolonged spells, leading to severe impact on people and animals.

Keeping this in mind, the Telangana government has asked all Collectors to initiate advance action plans regarding preparedness, response, and relief and mitigation to avoid human causalities due to heatwave conditions.

A review meeting in this regard is likely to be chaired by Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday. In a recent letter to Collectors on making preparations to tackle the summer, RV Chandravadan, Principal Commissioner & EO and Principal Secretary to the government said: “This year, it is being scientifically argued that because of the reduced span of winter, heatwaves are expected to have an early onset”.

He also cautioned that the day temperatures have already started to rise in many parts of the State. And during the peak of the summer —April to June — even the night temperatures are expected to be high, he said.

Chandravadan said the heatwave has emerged as one of the extreme worldwide weather event. In the recent years, Telangana also witnessed an increasing trend of severe heatwave conditions in the March-June period. During 2017, the heatwave resulted in illness and loss of 108 human lives in different districts. This year’s goal should be to avoid any such deaths, he said.

He said every Collector should prepare Heat Action Plan and communicate the same to the government. With respect to any deaths due to sunstroke, they should be based on reports of the Tahasildar and not be based on media reports, which sometimes could be misleading. Any such death reported should be authenticated by the Tahsildar, medical officer and respective sub-inspector of police.

He also called on the Collectors to publicise sunstroke prevention steps and ensure availability of drinking water for people and animals. Vulnerability assessments must be performed by the districts, Chandravadan said. Steps should also be taken to ensure uninterrupted services in hospitals and local health centres, he added.