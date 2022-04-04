Summer rains ahead for Telangana, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: After days of dry and hot weather, the State may welcome some sudden but light summer rains.

Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad have forecast that most parts of Telangana will witness rain till Wednesday .

The unexpected rains are likely to begin on Monday with a trough from Marathwada to north interior Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persisting. As a result, IMD-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert on Tuesday for 17 districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, and Suryapet.

Besides, Hyderabad too may witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder lightning.

“For the next 48 hours, the city may see a partly cloudy sky. Thunder clouds are likely to develop towards evening/night. Surface winds are likely to be Southwesterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD-Hyderabad stated.