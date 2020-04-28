Summer slows Covid a myth

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing summer has raised hopes for many that high temperatures might play a role in nullifying the virulence of the novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). There is this general perception among the community that the virus will fold and retreat once maximum temperatures start consistently hitting above 40 degrees Celsius in May in India.

Based on the advisories from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health and Family (MOHFW), New Delhi, and State health authorities, there is no known evidence of a direct link between seasonality and the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in a region.

In fact, many Asian countries near the equator, which are already experiencing summer, have reported nearly 10,000 Covid-19 positive cases. The temperature in Singapore, which is very close to the equator, has been high and the city-state so far has reported over 14,000 cases. The summer season in Iran and Australia did not prevent the spread as both countries have witnessed a significant outbreak of the coronavirus.

The WHO says ‘You can catch Covid-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of Covid-19. Exposing yourself to the sun or temperatures higher than 25 degrees Celsius does not prevent the coronavirus.”

Public health experts said many coronaviruses had exhibited seasonal trend in their incidence, but there is not enough data on SARS-CoV-2 and its link to seasons. Senior doctors point out that even the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which are caused by the coronavirus, did not show any seasonal variations in their spreading.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States, said there was not much data linking seasonality and SARS-CoV-2. “Generally coronaviruses survive for shorter periods at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, we don’t have direct data for this virus, nor do we have for a temperature-based cut-off for inactivation at this point,” the CDC said.

