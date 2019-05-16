Hyderabad: Summer workshop For Architecture and Fine arts Students

By | Published: 4:57 pm 5:00 pm

Hyderabad: Architecture design studio SRI Design Lab is conducting ‘Nexus 2019’, a 13 days workshop for B.Arch and Fine Arts students of all years, 3D hobbyists, modellers and enthusiasts. In the workshop, students will be able to empower themselves by learning modern design techniques and softwares, according to a press release.

The workshop will commence from May 18 at Swapna Vihar Building, Above ICICI ATM, Hanuman Nagar,Hyderabad and details can be had over Ph.9182464857/9398804870, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.