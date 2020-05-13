Sunaina Badam weaving her path to success

By | Published: 7:57 pm 8:04 pm

Ask any Telugu speaking person who ‘Frustrated Woman’ is, and they will immediately relate it to Sunaina, who plays the roles of women in different circumstances. The highly popular show that began in 2016 on YouTube is easily the most forwarded show on Whatsapp. The show which airs online on the YouTube channel Khelpedia averages around 3 lakh views. In fact, her latest episode on quarantine has gained more than seven lakh views in just three weeks.

“When I started the series, I would develop my own content and once the camera came on – I would blabber everything and that too in a single take,” says the 33-year-old, who considers her three-year-old son Sai Karthik her lucky charm. It was when she conceived him that she got the idea of doing ‘Frustrated woman’.

As a popular yesteryear child actor, she rose to fame with Kodi Ramakrishna’s directorial Ammoru 25 years ago. Incidentally that was her 25th film, her first film being Manasu Mamatha where she played Tarun’s sister. On why she didn’t choose female lead roles later, she quips, “I know where I fit, and I understood that long ago, and I think all the directors and producers also judged me correctly then.”

Sunaina has juggled many jobs – a TV host, an RJ, voice over artiste, content writer and now a full-time mom, and actor. Her recent hit was Samantha’s Oh Baby! “Director Nandini Reddy had seen my ‘Frustrated Woman’s series’, and offered me the role. I did have second thoughts, but she insisted that I take up this role and I’m happy that my second innings in films brought great recognition. I don’t want to let go off this,” says Sunaina who also received Nandi award as a child artiste.

A trained dancer, singer, and an MBA, Sunaina has acted in more than 26 movies, 8-9 TV serials and more than 65 YouTube episodes. She will soon be seen in Puri Aakash’s film Romantic in a key role. “I am waiting for its release, and I have also accepted a negative role in one film. The shooting might start once the lockdown is lifted,” says Sunaina who also discusses her work projects with her husband Vinay Kumar.

Sunaina is of the opinion that God has given her more than what she deserves, and she feels content. “I want to be available for my child always and want to raise my son in a good way and be a good person who doesn’t face any societal pressures,” she signs off.

