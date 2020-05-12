Sunami Sudhakar ready to strike

By | Published: 7:48 pm

‘Sunami Sudhakar’ has become a household name thanks to his brand of comedy and humour that entertains telly viewers with the show ‘Jabardasth’ on the small screen. Born Munnimanda Sudhakar, this talented artiste has been busy with movies and small screen shows.

“I got into theatre at the age of 16, and used to travel to different places to give stage performances. After completing my Intermediate, I requested my dad to let me get into acting. Being a lecturer he always forced me to focus on education, but later when he noticed my talent he gave me green signal for acting,” shares Sudhakar who came to Hyderabad in 2000.

Everything was new to him, and it was very difficult for him to adjust in the beginning. “I still remember those days when I worked for part-time in colleges as a lecturer to pay for my basic needs,” says Sunami Sudhakar. “I should thank Nagababu garu for giving me the opportunity; and I got a chance to meet Megastar Chiranjeevi and I was on could nine — he addressed me with my name, and asked ‘How are you doing Sudhakar?’ It took me a second to reply. Victory Ventakesh and also some big names of Telugu industry praised me, which gave me more confidence,” says Sudhakar.

“I wouldn’t have been travelling so much if I was a lecturer as per my father’s wish. I strongly believed in acting, but getting into the industry was not easy for me. I used to travel to different cities to perform,” says Sudhakar who got famous with ‘Galipatala’ skit. He also travelled to 16 counties, and the best part is when people gave him “a standing ovation in the USA”. Sudhakar got more popular with ‘Jabardath’ show, one of the biggest comedy shows on Telugu television, which is being telecast on ETV.

The TV show has given life to numerous artistes including Sunami Sudhakar who went on to become popular comedians. “Even before ‘Jabardasth’, people knew me as ‘Galipatala Sudhakar’ as I used to give stage programmes for more decade but I got a proper break after ‘Jabardasth’. I enjoy every skit and ETV became a family to me,” says this comedian who worked for six films so far and would be seen in director Maruthi’s next movie.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .