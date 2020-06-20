Sundar Rao’s 54 years of romance with volleyball

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Shyam Sundar Rao first started playing volleyball way back in 1957 in Tenali (Andhra Pradesh). In his 54 years journey, this 82-year-old represented the country and then went on to become the chief coach of the national side. A hard-hitting spiker, he was awarded with Arjuna Award in 1974 and then was honoured with Dronacharya Award in 1995.

Talking about his romance with this game, Sundar Rao said he was initially not into volleyball as he played ball badminton in his college days. “I was good at ball badminton. On one occasion, coach Butchiah Ramiah visited our college. He saw me playing ball badminton and then asked me to switch to volleyball. Without any hesitation, I began to play volleyball. I straightaway picked the nuances of the game. I began to take more interest in the game and even got admitted into Guntur Hindu College, which had a strong volleyball team.” Within two years, he was selected to represent Andhra Pradesh in the senior national championship and continued to that till 1964. “Those days AP and Hyderabad played as different teams in the Nationals.”

Hyderabad beckoned Sundar Rao in 1964. “In the 60s, Hyderabad boasted of one of the best leagues and it had some best players playing in the city. I came here to improve my skills. There was no turning back and since then, I’m here in this lovely city. It is sad the game has deteriorated here now. The Victory Play Ground has a proud history for volleyball.”

Sundar Rao was enrolled in Artillery Centre and played for Services from 1964 to 1971 in the nationals. From an attacking spiker he developed into a good all-rounder. “My idol was Balwant Singh of Punjab. He was an extraordinary player and he was a role model for me.” Being one of the powerful spikers, Sundar Rao played in the 1974 Asian Games and that year he was bestowed with Arjuna Award.

Sundar Rao was one of the most sought players and South Central Railway was the next destination. He was there from 1971 to 76 before he ended his playing career for Rajasthan. “I was offered a good job in Shriram Rayons in Rajasthan and I was there for 12 years before quitting the game.”

Sundar Rao continued his love affair with the game as he soon became a coach in 1988. Three years later, he became the chief coach of the Junior Indian team in 91. Nicely settling into his new role, Sundar Rao made India a force to reckon with. They beat some big teams and even finished runners up in Asian Championship in 1994 and for the first time in history it qualified for the World Championship the next year.

“We had some exemplary performances. We had three players – Ravikanth Reddy, P Venkateshwar Rao and MS Rajesh – from AP state. The team showed a lot of energy, passion and attitude. For me Ravikanth was one of the finest setters that the country had ever produced. He had the height and read the game brilliantly. He was a very cunning and canny player.”

India finished ninth in the Junior World championship in Malaysia. Taking note of his fine role, the volleyball federation rewarded Sundar Rao as chief coach of the senior team. The team had half of the junior players and won the gold medal in the SAF Games.

It also earned Sundar Rao the Dronacharya Award. He took the Indian team to 2002 Busan Asian Games. He was in and out as chief coach of the Indian team before for the last time he handled the side from 2008 to 2011. “This game has given a lot to me. I enjoyed as a player and later on as coach. I still feel, we have talented players but we lack a proper road map and planning,” signed off Sundar Rao, who has now settled in Nagole here.

