Sunday clean drive in full swing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting different awareness programmes as part of the “Every Sunday, 10 am for 10 minutes” sanitation drive in the city.

On Sunday, GHMC Additional Commissioner Rahul Raj visited NTR Nagar in Saroornagar circle, LB Nagar and other places and interacted with residents. He explained to them about the mosquito menace and appealed to them to clear stagnant water from containers, flower pots and other places and ensure there are no mosquito breeding points in their homes.

He said that anti-larval operations and other measures like fogging were being conducted in all 30 circles and 150 divisions by involving 642 entomology teams. GHMC Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu and others participated in the awareness campaign programmes.

