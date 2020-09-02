Sundeep Kishan excited to get back on sets

The actor has worked vigorously to physically transform himself for the role.

Sundeep Kishan’s much-awaited sports drama A1 Express went on floors on Tuesday. The actor is resuming his work after a gap of five months. A1 Express, the hockey-based sports entertainer, will see Sundeep in a lead role.

It was being filmed before the lockdown in March. Tweeting about the film, Sundeep posted, “#A1Express All Set to Be Back on Set tomorrow… Thank my Mental team for Being as Mental as me to Go ahead & shoot now. Blessed to have such a dedicated team. #Excited #Anxious #Kicked (sic).” The actor said that he is excited to be resuming the shoot and described the team of ‘A1 Express’ as dedicated.

“The schedule will be a 15-day one that will be carried out amid all precautions. The location will be sanitised regularly to ensure safety. Social distancing will be adhered to,” the actor added.

The actor has worked vigorously to physically transform himself for the role. The six-pack has given a macho appearance to the actor. He also posted some of his transformation on Instagram recently.

Lavanya Tripathi, the film’s female lead too, has also practised hockey for her role.

Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannem and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, and Venkatadri Talkies are producing the movie. Co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla, its executive producers are Siva Cherry, Seetharam, Mayank and Divya Vijay. Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu is directing the movie.

