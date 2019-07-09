Sundeep Kishan inspires primal fear

By | Published: 7:09 pm

It has been quite a while since actor Sundeep Kishan scored a resounding success with Venkatadri Express way back in 2013. For someone who has been doing romantic and comedy thrillers, acting in horror flick is a new experience and Sundeep feels that such flicks usually don’t leave much scope for acting by the protagonist.

His film Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene hits theatres this Friday, Sundeep explains why he chose to go this route this time around. “I enjoy watching horror movies, but I used to feel that an actor wouldn’t have much scope to act in the genre. Even when the genre had a boom period, I stayed away from it. But, when director Caarthick Raju narrated the script, I felt the film goes beyond horror element. Its tone is more emotional and audience will love it. The film flips between the future and present. The story is partly set in 2043,” he says.

There is a comedy element in the film, but the actor says, it’s integral to the plot.

“The movie has a lot of technical finesse and shows how the future is going to be 20 years or so from now. It’s very imaginative,” says the actor who is also the co-producer of the movie.

Following his dry run at the box office, Sundeep says he slipped into borderline depression and overcome it months after he flew to the USA. He selected Ninu Veedani Needanu carefully after listening to 30-odd scripts. “When Sneha Geetham and Prasthanam came, nobody knew the name Sundeep Kishan. I have since gone on to do films in three other languages. I want to do bigger films in terms of premise, visuals, scale and canvas, not just budget. I have scored well in Tamil and Hindi films, but not that well in Telugu cinema. It’s like losing on the home ground,” the actor says. His other upcoming project is Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.