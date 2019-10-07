Sundeep Kishan turns sporty for A1 Express

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Having scored a decent hit with Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, actor Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his next movie titled A1 Express. Touted to be new age sports entertainer, the movie will feature Sundeep in a sporty look, a hockey player. The makers have released the pre-look poster.

Sundeep is seen holding hockey stick in the poster and is facing backwards in a stadium. Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu is directing A1 Express while Hiphop Tamizha is rendering music.

The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan and Daya Pannem under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Venkatadri Talkies. Shooting will commence in the first week of November.

