Sundeep Kishan wants to give the best to Telugu audience

After two long years, actor Sundeep Kishan will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. Looking promising and upbeat over his much-anticipated emotional horror entertainer, Sandeep said he had worked hard for the film with a view to give best to Telugu audience. The trailer of the movie was formerly launched on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep said: “Many people do movies out of anger, fear or pain. We have done it with vengeance. Our single-point agenda is to give the best to the audience.”

Other characters in the movie include Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Pragathi among other artistes. Music is being rendered by SS Thaman, cinematography is from Pramod Varma. The movie is being co-produced by Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannem and Viji Subramaniam under the actor’s home banner Venkatadri Talkies.