Sundeep Kishan’s love for foods translates into a film

By | Published: 4:02 pm

Young actor Sundeep Kishan has a good taste for various culinary dishes. But he wouldn’t have dreamt of making a film on it someday. The actor has been thinking of producing a movie with the title Vivaha Bhojanambu, a chain of restaurants owned by him in the twin cities. The movie will be bankrolled by Sundeep’s home banner Venkatadri Talkies.

Sundeep Kishan turned into a producer with the successful thriller Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, which was made as Production No. 1 under Venkatadri Talkies, in 2019. The actor is also one of the producers for the current project A1 Express, which is his Production No 2. And, Vivaha Bhojanambu is going to be his Production No 3.

Vivaha Bhojanambu will be produced by Sundeep and KS Sinish on Venkatadri Talkies and Soldiers Factory. Presented by well-known producer P Kiran (Gemini Kiran) of prestigious Anandi Art Creations, the film will be directed by Ram Abbaraju.

The pre-look of the film was released on Monday. The first look will be out soon and the details of the lead actors of both female and male and technical crew will also be announced.