Suneratech opens third technology centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based Suneratech Inc has set up its third technology centre in Hyderabad at DivyaSree Orion SEZ.

The new centre will focus on cloud transformation, data monetisation, application modernisation and digital innovation.

The company which employs 1,100 in Hyderabad and 250 in the US, is planning to add 500 people in next six months and 1,500 next year in Hyderabad.

