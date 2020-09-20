Sunil Gavaskar predicts good season for Manish Pandey

He also had a lot of praise for SRH bowling unit which has the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul to the spin combination of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:50 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle-order batsman Manish Pandey has a lot of potential and predicted to have a good season with the bat.

“This IPL can prove to be a very good one for Manish Pandey. In 2014 when there were a few matches played here, he batted really well. Manish Pandey is a player with lots of experience and is a very good fielder. So this is a very good opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team,” he said.

He also had a lot of praise for SRH bowling unit which has the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul to the spin combination of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi. “Basil Thampi is also a good bowler. He had bowled really well in the 2018 IPL season. He did not bowl so well in the 2019 IPL because maybe he was not fully fit at that point in time. But this bowling attack can prove to be quite a dangerous one for the opposition. Their bowlers have under the radar bowling ability and they can surprise many teams in the tournament.”

