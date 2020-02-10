Sunil Grover, the doctor of comedy

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 10:25 pm

Comedian Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati had the ‘mashoor’ biryani while performing on stage at the sixth season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights held in the city. The actor greeted his audience in his own comic way, “Tell me one thing.Hyderabad baad mein aaya ya pehle?” Prior to the event, while recalling his early days when he began acting, he said, “I used to mimic people in childhood and loved doing it. I never realised that it was a part of acting.

I got comfortable in portraying other people soon. Based on my observation of their body language, how they behave and respond, I used to enact others.” The actor came to Mumbai after completing his Master’s in acting. He also acted in India’s first silent comedy show, Gutur Gu on SAB TV in the initial 26 episodes.

After struggling as an actor and voice over artiste for some time, he got his big break in Comedy Nights with Kapil. And his comical character Gutthi in the show soon became a household name. Audience loved Sunil’s comic timing and he was praised for playing other characters like Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati.

“I love all the characters I play. I am always excited to play roles of women when I get to wear sari and suit. I miss playing those roles on TV but I get to play them on live shows and I take great pleasure in that,” he shared.

His debut in Punjab film industry happened in 2016 with Vaisakhi List and the same year he played the role of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s father in the Bollywood movie Baaghi. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat as Vilayti Khan. Sharing his experience of the blockbuster, he said, “It was a great opportunity and I had a great time working with best talents of the industry.

I enjoyed it and feel proud to be a part of the movie.” The ‘doctor’ of comedy will be seen playing a different genre on-screen. “I have completed shooting a web series which will be released soon and it’s in complete contrast to what I usually do. You will get to see me in a different role.”

