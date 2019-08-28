Sunil Narang aspires to keep up his father’s name

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Sunil Narang of Asian film distributors celebrated his birthday in his office amidst his wide circle of friends. Many people from the business sector and film industry as well as from the media dropped by to greet him. Sunil personally thanked everybody who wished for his welfare and success and said that they had been in this business of distribution from a very long time and tasted all kinds of experiences.

He further added that psychological and financial discipline were the most important factors to carry the activity without any problem. “Our father created a platform with a great effort for us to go forward. Now, we are entering into production also. For everything, the guidance of our father is vital and precious for us. Our main aim is to keep his respect and dignity intact. That is only the achievement we always aspire for,” Sunil said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter