Sunitha Upadrashta, a playback singer par excellence

Sunitha Upadrashta is a playback singer, anchor and host in the Telugu film industry. The famous singing sensation received a National Award from All India Radio under light music category, two Film Fare awards for Best Female Playback Singer one each for Telugu and Kannada, and 9 Nandi Awards.

Sunitha was honoured with New Jersey State Recognition Award by the Senate and General Assembly passing a resolution to salute her brilliance over the years for her contribution to the world of music. Her career as a singer started at the age of 17. With the movie Gulabi, she debuted for music director Shashi Preetam. Ee Velalo Neevu was her first-ever song. Sunitha’s contribution towards devotional singing takes its exclusivity in presenting Carnatic music that is created on bhajans and songs.

