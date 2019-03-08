Sunny and Bubli made to feel at home in Nehru zoo

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park on Friday announced that the two young giraffes brought here to the city from the Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata will be released for public display after four weeks of quarantine.

Zoo curator Kshitija said the 3 years and nine-month-old male giraffe Sunny and the two-year-old female Bubli arrived safely after transport in specially designed crates by road on a truck.

The journey began this past Monday 4 morning and the animals arrived at NZP late on Thursday night. The team took two breaks, one at Vizag and another at Eluru, she said.

In a press release, the zoo curator said the two giraffes were accompanied by the zoo deputy director and veterinarian Dr MA Hakeem, former zoo vet Dr Naveen Kumar, Par –vet staff and animal keepers along with veterinary staff and animal keepers from Alipore zoo.

According to the release, during the first four weeks, the two new giraffes will be quarantined and will not be exposed to any person other than essential veterinary staff and animal keepers. Later, the giraffe pair will be released for public display in the newly designed giraffe enclosure.

Though the zoo said the new arrivals will be in quarantine for four weeks, on Friday, the resident giraffe at NZP, Tsunami Basant, could be seen interacting closely with the two young giraffes, particularly the taller Sunny, sniffing and licking it. Tsunami Basant which was brought to the zoo in 2009, is “extremely happy” and is “out of bounds with joy” to see its own kind nearly after 10 years, the release added.