Sunny Leone surprised by Nawazuddin’s dancing skills

The song will feature in Nawazuddin’s upcoming Motichoor Chaknachoor. It is composed by Ramji Gulati, who also sings the song with Jyotica Tangri.”I was hooked to the soundtrack from the very first time I heard it. A catchy tune that really grows on you, Battiyan bujhaado is a full-blown dance song, that will surely be on every party’s playlist. And shooting the song with Nawaz, with whom I am sharing a screen for the first time, was an extremely enjoyable experience,” Sunny said.

“He has quite surprised me with how sporting and fun he can be at dancing, on and off-screen, which the audience will see when the song launches today,” she added.Motichoor Chaknachoor is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin). Athiya Shetty will be seen essaying role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card holder groom. Pushpinder, the eager-to-get-married boy, is settled in Dubai, and follows his mother’s instructions. The story is about how their life changes when the two get married.Directed by Debamitra Biswal, produced by Viacom18 Studios, Woodpecker Movies, Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia, the film will release on November 15.

Nawaz most humble and easy-going person, says Sanah

Despite being a name to reckon with in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still grounded and has no “bossy vibes” for people around him. Moreover, the actor is the “most humble and easy-going person”, according to his make-up artist Sanah Kewal. “My association with Nawaz is there for the last eight years and I have been working with him in almost every movie.

He doesn’t give out any bossy vibes, instead he treats us like a team. He is the most humble and easy-going person to work with,” shared Kewal. Moreover, he doesn’t hinder the work of others, rather he gives them the “freedom to experiment with his looks which is very amazing,” Kewal added. Kewal spilled the beans about the toil behind the 45-year old actor’s upcoming look as Ramsey Baba, “Ramsay Baba’s character make-up was quite a challenge. It was very difficult as we had to prepare for three different stage looks for him in the movie,” revealed the make-up artist.