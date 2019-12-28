Sunny Leone’s tryst with short video platform

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Finally, the identity of Sunny Leone’s Mr. V is disclosed and it is none other than VMate, the trending short video platform. The platform has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall.

The reward for the top winner would-be one-time ticket to fame and an opportunity to go on a dinner date with Sunny Leone. Recently, Sunny had updated her Instagram profile highlighting that she will be celebrating New Year with Mr. V. Later, her fans went berserk on this update and started asking who Mr. V is and some fans claimed to be one.

Many people claimed that Mr. V could be Virat Kohli, the Captain of Indian cricket team, or Vidyut Jammwal, a renowned actor and the name of famous TV actor Vivian also came up. But now the wait is over! Sunny’s Mr. V is VMate and all the users have an opportunity to celebrate new year with her.

As a part of VMate’s New Year campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall, VMate has launched an exclusive video sticker with Sunny Leone to make New Year special for its users. The interactive video sticker is similar to video calling feature in smartphones.

Therefore, when the creator opens the video sticker it will appear that Sunny Leone is video calling the user, as the call in video sticker proceeds, Sunny will be seen sharing her feelings just like user’s close friend. The users can then ask Sunny to join him/her for New Year celebrations to cheer her up.

The complete video call journey provided with interactive video sticker is not only innovative but highly realistic and personalised. To participate in the campaign, users can download VMate from Google Play for free and join the exciting campaign to conclude 2019 on a happy note.