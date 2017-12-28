Sunny Leone’s war drama titled ‘Veeramahadevi’

By | Published: 12:21 pm

Actress Sunny Leone’s war drama, which is going to kick-start its shoot from February, has got a title. The makers of the movie on Wednesday have announced the title and unveiled the title logo.

The VC Vadivudaiyan directorial got titled as ‘Veeramahadevi’. According to an earlier statement by the makers, the film revolves around south Indian cultures and is going to have around 70 minutes of visual effects.

The movie will be on the lines of high action sequences and in accordance with the script demand, Sunny Leone had undergone rigorous training in horse riding and sword fighting. Produced by Ponse Stephen, ‘Veeramahadevi’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.