Sunny, Sachin bat for road safety

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:54 pm

Mumbai: Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar joined hands for a common cause — To spread awareness on road safety.

Speaking at the launch of the World Road Safety T20 tournament here on Thursday, Tendulkar said this was a great platform for all the cricketers to come together to spread the message that life cannot be lost because of indiscipline and carelessness on the roads. The tournamnet would have players from India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka taking part.

“I think we have to follow road rules. We can only spread the message but every individual has the responsibility to follow traffic rules. We all are ambassadors. If somebody disobeys rules, then I think it is important to put an arm around them and tell them to follow rules,” said Tendulkar, who was named ambassador of this project.

The master blaster said he had seen many people riding without helmets or on the wrong side of the road. “I don’t think it is a good sign. This can be avoided if we are disciplined. I think we lack patience. People are increasingly becoming impatient on the roads.”

Sunil Gavaskar said it was a tremendous initiative. “We in India tend to ignore the importance of lives and how families get traumatised by accidents involving their loved ones. If we show little more discipline on the roads, we can avoid accidents.”

The former India opener said there should be more stringent rules for one to acquire a driving licence in India. “The way licences are issued in India is the biggest worry. There are no proper tests in place to check the skills of drivers/riders. I remember, many years ago in 1971, when I had just returned home from the series in the West Indies, I had gone for a test for a driving licence. I was struggling to reverse the car, but the official said he would give me a licence of I manage to drive straight.”

The master batsman said issuing driving licences without proper tests was akin to giving AK-47 rifles to people. “If you are getting a licence to drive a four-wheeler without a test, then it is nothing but giving an AK-47 rifle to someone because he/she can simply mow down people.” He also said two-wheeler riders were dangerous and were literally a law unto themselves.

The tournament will be played in February next year in Mumbai. It is an initiative of Ravi Gaekwad, Head, Road Safety Cell, Maharashtra. “There is an alarming rate of accidents in the country and every four minutes, people lose lives due to accidents. Cricket, which is hugely popular in the country, can spread the message of following traffic rules. It is an important channel to educate people about road safety,” he said.

Cricketing greats Brian Lara from West Indies, Brett Lee from Australia, Jonty Rhodes from South Africa, Tilakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka and Virender Sehwag from India were also present on the occasion.

