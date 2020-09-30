Sunrisers Hyderabad bounce back in style

After Jonny Bairstow (53 off 48 balls) along with David Warner (43 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) set up a good total of 162/4, Sunrisers restricted Capitals to 147/7

Dubai: Stung by two successive defeats, the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back in their third match as they stopped Delhi Capitals’ winning streak in the IPL match here on Tuesday.

After Jonny Bairstow (53 off 48 balls) along with David Warner (43 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) set up a good total of 162/4, Sunrisers restricted Capitals to 147/7. SRH won by 15 runs.

There was an improved bowling performance by Sunrisers. Bhuvneshwar struck in the first over when he sent back Prithiv Shaw before leg spinner Rashid Khan removed Shikhar Dhawan (34 off 31), Shreyas Iyer (17 off 21) and Rishabh Pant (28 off 27) to put Capitals on the back foot. Dhawan was out to a slop sweep while Iyer was caught in the deep. Pant struggled before holing it out in 17th over.

Hetmyer was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s second victim as he lofted into Manish Pandey’s hands at long off. T Nataraj, who revelled with his Yorker-length deliveries, caught the dangerous Marcus Stoinis plumb in front, and Capitals could never be in the hunt. The SRH bowling came out with a good plan. They were immaculate with their line and length. As a result Capitals batsmen struggled before tasting their first defeat of the season.

Earlier, Bairstow scored his second fifty of the tournament as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total. Bairstow smashed two fours and one six in his 48-ball 53 and shared two crucial partnerships — 77 off 57 balls with David Warner (45 off 33) for the opening stand and 52 off 38 balls with Kane Williamson (41 off 26) for the third wicket.

Making his IPL debut, Jammu and Kashmir’s Abdul Samad (12 off 7) blasted a four and six in his useful cameo. Put into bat, Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length.

The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six — all hit by Warner. Bairstow picked his first boundary in the seventh over, launching a slog sweep for a six off leg-spinner Amit Mishra (2/35).

The duo tried to make up for the lack of boundaries on the slow track with their excellent running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking. Warner sent one straight over Ishant’s head for his second six and then picked a four off Mishra with a reverse sweep but the spinner had the last laugh as he had him caught behind with SRH reaching 82 for one in 10 overs.

Mishra returned to dismiss Manish Pandey (3) before Sunrisers crossed the 100-mark in 14th over. Playing his first match of the season after recovering from an injury, Williamson smashed two fours in the 16th over to take SRH to 128 for two.

Bairstow reached his fifty off 44 balls before holding out to Nortje in the 18th over. Williamson too was dismissed in the last over.