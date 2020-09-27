Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling not suited to UAE: Brad Hogg

The SRH bowling unit has been known for its bowling strength as they won numerous matches defending low totals in the past.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg thinks the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit is not suited to the conditions of UAE, where the Indian Premier League is going on after being shifted out of India due to coronavirus pandemic.

The SRH bowling unit has been known for its bowling strength as they won numerous matches defending low totals in the past. Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan produced match-winning spells in crunch times to win games for their side. However, the pitches in UAE, known to assist spinners, are not ideal and SRH need to rethink their bowling strategies, according to Hogg.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the chinaman bowler said, “I think Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack is not suited to UAE conditions. Yes they do get swing, but they do not have that out and out pace bowler who can hit the deck and push the batsman back off a good length. So that is a big hole that they have to fill.” Sunrisers lost both their matches in the league so far and will face Delhi Capitals next.