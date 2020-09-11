Sunrisers Hyderabad get into business with practice match

The Sunrisers players were divided into two teams as Manish XI and Bhuvi XI. Batting first, Prayam Garg (unbeaten 41) and Abhishek Sharma (42) helped Manish Pandey team to 146/6 in stipulated 20 overs.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad took to the field on Thursday to play a practice match to get things going for the upcoming Indian Premier League, scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19.

The Sunrisers players were divided into two teams as Manish XI and Bhuvi XI. Batting first, Prayam Garg (unbeaten 41) and Abhishek Sharma (42) helped Manish Pandey team to 146/6 in stipulated 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets. In replay, Wriddhiman Saha scored 39 off 24 but Bhuvi’s side managed 131/8, losing the match by 16 runs. It was also Manish Pandey’s birthday and the players celebrated his special day with a cake. New Zealand team captain Kane Williamson too was seen working out in the video before joining the team for a piece of cake. Earlier in a video message, his teammates wished Pandey on the occasion.