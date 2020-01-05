Sunshine Hospitals chairman joins Green Challenge

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Sunshine Hospitals chairman Dr Gurava Reddy on Saturday planted a sapling on the hospital campus and thus joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J.Santosh Kumar.

Dr Reddy appreciated Santosh Kumar for starting the challenge and expressed his happiness in joining the endeavour. “The Green India Challenge is going strong and I desire more and more people join it and make the country green as trees help reduce the impact of pollution,” he said.

Dr Reddy also nominated KIMS Hospitals managing director, Dr B Bhaskar Rao, Star Hospitals managing director Dr Gopichand and Rainbow Hospital managing director Dr K Ramesh, to the challenge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.