Super-fast smartphone charging a boon for users

By | Published: 7:02 pm

The future of smartphones may be foldable devices and even bigger and brighter displays, but the battery in a handset and fast-charging technology is what most of users are excited about, as they look to squeeze in more juice on a single charge and replenish depleting batteries faster.

Thanks to companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, OnePlus and Oppo, plugging in smartphones and having them charged (even if not completely) is a matter of minutes now. While Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Huawei and OnePlus provide fast-charging with their flagship smartphones such as the P30 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, handset makers like Realme provide it in its mid-tier Realme X.

In fact, Apple is also looking to join the bandwagon as reports suggest, it would introduce a USB-C charger with the upcoming iPhone 11 on September 10 that indicates at the possibility of higher charging capacity.Apple launched fast-charging support for iPhones in 2017 but till date, the iPhone maker has only been including chargers capable of a 5W power delivery.

Qualcomm Quick Charge, once the default standard in the smartphone industry, chipset making giant Qualcomm’s proprietary Quick Charge technology is a key reason why fast charging became so popular.Qualcomm’s latest 4.0+ revision of Quick Charge is compatible with “Power Delivery”, thus, allowing for faster-charging speeds and a wider range of support.LG G and ThinQ series flagship phones incorporate this fast-charging technology.Huawei P30 Pro, the device packs in an enormous 4,200mAh battery inside and it supports 40W