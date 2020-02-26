Super-high heels free women, says shoe designer Christian Louboutin   

By | Published: 4:17 pm

Super-high heels can free women, says legendary French shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who insists that wearing his towering six-inch stilettos is a form of liberty. While some feminists see vertiginous heels as sexual enslavement, Louboutin believes the opposite even if it means women have to walk slowly and carefully in his iconic red-soled creations.

“Women do not want to give up wearing high heels,” the designer said before The Exhibitionist, a retrospective of his 30-year career, opens in a Paris museum Wednesday.While Louboutin also makes trainers and flat shoes, he admitted that when it comes to the spike-heeled classics that made his name, “I don’t think about comfort when I design.”

“No shoe with a 12cm (5 inch) heel is comfortable… but people do not come to me looking for a pair of slippers,” said Louboutin, who helped bring high heels back into fashion in the 1990s and 2000s.They are not meant to be worn all the time, but super high heels allow women to express themselves and break free of crushing norms, he said.

“To be a woman is also about enjoying one’s freedom to be feminine if you want. Why renounce (high heels) when you can have them and flats,” he said.“I don’t want people to look at my shoes and say, ‘They look really comfortable!’ The important thing is that people say, ‘Wow, they’re beautiful!’ ” Even if they can only totter around in their Louboutins, that is no bad thing, he said.

If the shoes stop you running, that is something positive, he added. Having learnt his art under Roger Vivier, the man who claimed to have invented the stiletto, Louboutin became a household name in the 1990s after Princess Caroline of Monaco fell for one of his first solo creations.