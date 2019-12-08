Super speciality hospital inaugurated in Warangal

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Warangal Urban: A 350-bed private super speciality hospital called Ajara with all modern facilities was inaugurated on Mulugu road here on Sunday by Ministers Etela Rajender, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others.

“The Warangal city is fastest growing city in the State particularly after formation of separate Telangana. It is getting institutions and modern facilities,” said Finance minister T Harish Rao after inaugurating the hospital. According to the hospital management, services would be available 24/7 at the hospital. “It has nine different modular operation theatres, advanced cath lab, Hemodialysis, trauma care facilities and neuro surgery, joint replacement surgery, all critical care and intensive care services are available at the hospital.

Also read Etela Rajender inspects Armoor hospital in Nizamabad

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Ch Dharma Reddy, M Yadagiri Reddy, MLC Kadiam Srihari, Chairman of the hospital Dr B Sivasubrahmanyam, Managing Director, Dr Maganti Sheshumadhav and others participated in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter