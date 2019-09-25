Superbottoms to set up warehouse near Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Superbottoms, which sells organic cloth diapers through online channels, wants to set up a warehouse in Hyderabad to cash in on the growing demand for such diapers. This will also serve as a hub for catering to other southern States, said its founder and chief executive officer Pallavi Utagi.

“We have a sizable customers coming from Hyderabad and Telangana. We are now building a team to up our presence here,” she said.

The company uses contract manufacturing to get the diapers done. It has suppliers in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “Telangana is one of the big cotton growing areas and there are also some organic cotton growers. We will look to include them in our supply chain when the demand rises,” she said about the Hyderabad market, which buys about 25 per cent of the 25,000 units its sells every month. The company also plans to sell through standalone retail stores here.

It is looking to make organic napkins as well, she said. The other products in the pipeline include summer clothing, night dresses, playwear and innerwear. Superbottoms also makes other baby hygiene products such as wet bags that are waterproof, leg warmers for active babies and diaper backpacks. It will also launch organic cotton summer clothing for babies in the age group 1-4 years. Additionally, it also has plans for launching organic cotton langots for babies aged 0-2 years.

“Diaper rash is common with the regular diapers. No wonder, many families still prefer to use cloth diapers for their children. Markets like the US have brought back cloth diapers but those were not the right fit for Indian babies. This is where we have seen an opportunity,” she said about the washable and reusable diapers.

“The disposable diapers go into landfills and this is already an alarming issue in the US. We have seen a similar trend rising in India as well,” she said on why the company was pushing for eco-friendly diapers in India.

Price?

Each diaper is priced between Rs 500 and Rs 900. The diapers can be resued till 3 years by adjusting its front snaps. They will last for about 300 washes. The initial cost is low but the lifecycle costs are low. The single disposable diapers costs between Rs 15 and Rs 20. The company wants to work with hospital and nursing chains to target new mothers.

