Supercomputer throws up new Covid theory

Hyderabad: A supercomputer that was employed to crunch data on more than 40,000 genes from 17,000 genetic samples in order to understand the molecular basis of SARS-CoV-2, has come-up with an interesting new theory for Covid-19 disease. The research, published in eLife science journal in July, provides an alternative theory to the oft repeated ‘cytokine storm’, which is associated for sudden and unexplained deaths Covid-19 patients.

A team of researchers from United States utilised a supercomputer named as Summit at Oak Ridge National Lab in Tennessee to analyse the molecular data and have come-up with ‘bradykinin hypothesis’ to explain sudden fatalities and the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to cause severe, life-threatening symptoms effecting lungs, heart and even cause brain damage.

What is cytokine storm?

Before understanding the ‘bradykinin hypothesis’ it’s important to understand cytokine storm. By now it’s clear that a majority of Covid-19 positive individuals only develop mild symptoms while others have no symptoms at all. There are some individuals who develop severe and life-threatening symptoms, which impact lungs, heart and even brain.

Severe Covid-19 patients react in a set pattern that includes their immune cells attacking the lungs, causing leakage in blood vessels, blood clotting, drop in blood pressure and multiple-organ failure. Such multiple medical conditions happen when body’s own immune system goes overboard and starts producing excessive cytokines (proteins), that too a specific protein i.e. IL6, leading to a cytokine storm. Doctors diagnose a cytokine storm by detecting the levels of IL6 in Covid-19 patients.

Bradykinin hypothesis

Analysis by researchers of the results from the Summit supercomputer, which was led by chief scientist for computational systems biology at Oak Ridge National Lab, Dr Daniel Jacobsen, indicated a new theory on how Covid-19 impacts the body through ‘Bradykinin Hypothesis’.

The infection generally begins when the virus enters the body through ACE2 receptors in the nose. Later, the virus enters into other organs like heart, kidneys, intestines where ACE2 receptors are present, Dr Jacobsen and his team said. The ACE2 receptors lower blood pressure in the human body and work against another enzyme known as ACE, which has the opposite effect. Therefore, the body has to balance the levels of ACE and ACE2 to maintain a normal blood pressure.

Covid virus tweaks the body’s Renin-angiotensin system (RAS), which controls many aspects of the circulatory system including body’s levels of a chemical called as bradykinin. As a result, the human body stops effective break down of bradykinin, leading to a bradykinin storm. It is a massive runaway build-up of bradykinin in the body that ultimately is responsible for many of Covid-19’s deadly effects.

“Covid-19 is like a burglar who slips in your unlocked second-floor window and starts to ransack your house. Once inside, though, they don’t just take your stuff, they also throw open all your doors and windows so their accomplices can rush in and help pillage more efficiently,” Thomas Smith in the online platform Medium describes about bradykinin hypothesis.

Why fluid is retained in lungs of Covid patients?

Apart from bradykinin storm, supercomputer data has shown that Covid-19 increases production of hyaluronic acid (HLA), used in soaps and lotions for its ability to absorb 1,000 times its weight in fluid, in the lungs.

When HLA combined with fluid leaking into the lungs, it forms a hydrogel, which fills the lungs in patients. That’s why ventilators have proven less effective in treating severe Covid patients.

