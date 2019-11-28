Supergirl star Melissa Benoist on surviving domestic violence

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says she is a ‘survivor of domestic violence’ in an emotional video posted on social media. The actor stops short of naming the partner in question who allegedly abused her, but describes him as charming, funny, manipulative and devious.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or intimate partner violence, which is something I never, thought I would say let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” Benoist begins in the video. She says the violence began around five months into the relationship, and goes on to describe several incidents during which the perpetrator was violent and abusive towards her. The first time it happened, the man threw a smoothie at her face. During another incident, her partner threw an iPhone at her face.

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved against the wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she says.

Following each incident, Benoist says her partner would lift her up and put her in an empty bathtub, before turning on the faucet and bringing out “the typical abuser’s apology.” Over time, Benoist says that she too became violent and fought back.

After the phone incident, Benoist says she broke off the relationship. “Something inside of me broke, this was too far, and I couldn’t flush this one down. None of this is salacious news, it was my reality, what I went through caused a tectonic shift in my outlook on life.”

She began dating the man shortly after getting out of her previous relationship, during a period of change in her life. Benoist says jealousy became a large part of the relationship, as the man would snoop on her phone and become angry when she talked to other men. Benoist closed the video saying that she will be healing from the experiences for the rest of her life.