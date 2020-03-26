Supermarkets in Hyderabad insist on customers wearing masks

By | Published: 3:56 pm 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: Many supermarkets across Hyderabad have made it mandatory for their customers to come wearing masks. Those who come for shopping without masks were not being allowed to enter these supermarkets.

Notices with such announcements have been pasted at the entrance of many supermarkets in the twin cities.

Apart from insisting on masks, the supermarkets have also started ‘marking’ the floor to ensure customers can maintained a safe distance from one another.

Customers are also urged to be disciplined and wait in queue for their turn to get inside.

While customers with access to masks managed to get inside the retail chains, those struggling to purchase from medical shops, which have already run-out of stocks, are using other means like a handkerchief or clean cloth to cover their faces.

According to reports, some retail outlets like D-Mart have started allowing customers inside in batches of 20 to 30.

For customers waiting in queue outside, retailers are marking the floor with a distance of one metre each. These measures are aimed at implementing social distancing, which plays a vital role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus within the community.

