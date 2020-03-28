Supermarkets seized in Nizamabad for failure in enforcing social distance

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation officials conducted raids to enforce social distancing at various supermarkets to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic

Published: 28th Mar 2020
Officials seized two supermerts which were not maintaining social distance.

Nizamabad: Officials seized two supermarkets in Nizamabad city for not enforcing social distancing measures while selling goods during the lockdown on Saturday.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation officials conducted raids to enforce social distancing at various supermarkets to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said Apna supermarket and Parameshwara supermarket in Shivajinagar were not enforcing social distancing measures while selling goods and initiated strigent action against them.

