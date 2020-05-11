Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his dog’s birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated his dog’s birthday on Monday and threw a ‘pawsome’ party as his dog turned 9.
View this post on Instagram
He took to his Instagram handle to share a cute video and photo of him playing with his dogs. He captioned the post, “My big boy turns 9. Awesome time. #pawsomeparty.”
Several fans noticed how young Mahesh looks in the photos. Looks like the 44-year-old actor is aging backwards!
His sister Manjula Ghattamaneni commented on the post, “You look like you are in your teen years. I thought it was you and Gautam. So refreshing, cute and young. Enjoy your free time.”
A fan of the actor commented, “Why so young?” While another fan added that he looked 20 years younger.