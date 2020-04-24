Supply essentials at doorstep of differently-abled: TS High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy on Thursday continued to hear the cases through virtual court for the third consecutive day. The panel heard a public interest litigation case pertaining to the protection and safety of differently-abled people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Granting an interim order, the panel issued various directives, including publicity of the helplines created for the purpose of assisting the differently-abled, considering the treatment of differently-abled persons on priority at hospitals as well as issuing special passes to the caretakers of differently-abled people. It also directed the government to coordinate with NGOs the supply of essentials to the doorsteps of differently-abled people. The panel further directed the district level officers to act proactively in identifying the differently-abled people and approach people who need attention to ensure that all essentials are taken care of.

The writ plea was filed by Ganesh Karnati, an advocate from Hyderabad. The panel adjourned the case to May 8 directing the Advocate General to place the compliance report before the court.

Public interest should come first, says court

The panel, while dealing with a writ petition pertaining to land acquisition observed that “individual rights should give way to larger public interest”. The panel was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by Mallampally Ilaiah and 54 others of Bahilampur village, Siddipet, challenging the land acquisition proceedings initiated for the acquisition of their homes and agriculture land for the Kaleshwaram project. The petitioners complained that they were not given a negotiation offer as prescribed under Section 23 A of the State Land Acquisition Act. They said they were deprived of their right to choose among the state Act and the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 of the Centre. The petitioners were allotted compensation cheques under the Central Government Act. However, complying with the directions of the High Court the authorities negotiated with the petitioners on April 16.

It may be recalled that the petitioners also filed an urgent memo on April 20 before the court complaining about the illegal evacuation of the petitioners from their properties violating the interim orders passed by the court. On Thursday, the authorities informed the court that the petitioners shall be awarded all benefits under the State Act. The panel first considered the batch of cases pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement with respect to acquisition of petitioner houses. It directed the authorities to shift the petitioners to an alternative facility by May 1. The panel observed that release of water from the reservoir for the benefit of the public should get priority over the interests of individuals. It also observed the petitioners cannot be obstruction but can claim the compensation whatsoever according to the law. The panel adjourned the cases pertaining to compensation of agricultural lands to April 27.

Action setting up waste dumping unit challenged

In another case, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dealt with a writ petition filed by Narasimha Swamy and four others of Pochampally, Bhuvanagiri Yadadri District, against the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department. They challenged the action of the authorities in setting up a waste dumping unit in the petitioners’ land as being arbitrary and violative of the Indian Constitution. They also sought directions to the authorities not to proceed with any construction work relating to waste dumping and disposal activities in their lands. On the request of the government pleader for want of instructions from the department, the judge adjourned the case to May 18.

