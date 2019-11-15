Supply gunny bag sewing thread free of cost to farmers: Harish

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the staff at the paddy procurement centre not to charge the farmers for sewing thread of gunny bags.

Making a surprise visit to the paddy procurement centre at Gongulur village of Pulkal Mandal on his way to Singur in Sangareddy district on Friday, the Finance Minister saw a notice board asking farmers to bring their own sewing thread.

Asking the procurement centre’s staff to supply the thread at their own expense, he said the State government never charged farmers for such things. Rao also instructed the Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao to ensure supply of sewing thread free of cost at all the procurement centres in the district. The Minister also interacted with the farmers to know about their issues at the procurement centre.

When the farmers complained about the delay in releasing hamali (Labour) charges, Rao directed the officials to deposit the hamali charges in farmers’ bank accounts without any delay. He also asked the Collector to provide all the necessary facilities at the paddy procurement centres across the district.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others were present.

