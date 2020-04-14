Supply of fish to markets soon in Telangana

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Despite the lockdown, fish will be now made available to people across the State including GHMC area. The Fisheries Department on Monday announced that fish supply has been streamlined and people would be able to purchase fish though comparatively less than the normal circumstances.

In GHMC area, the district fisheries officers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts are regularly monitoring the supplies from other parts of the State. Similarly, the outlets operated by Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation Limited are now fully functional since April 2 catering to the needs of local consumers.

In a statement issued here, Fisheries Commissioner T Suvarna asked fishermen and traders to take up any issues with the local police or control room functioning at the offices of Director General of Police or Commissioner of Fisheries in case of any issue with respect to transportation of fish to the markets or supplying fish feed.

A cell with respect to fisheries related issues is functioning at the police control room at the DGP office.

The District Collectors have been instructed to form a committee with the officials of Revenue, Police, Municipal, Panchayat Raj and Fisheries Departments to coordinate and monitor issues related to fishing and fish marketing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .