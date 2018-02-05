Supply steel for housing at low rate: TS to steel producers

By | Published: 9:47 pm 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana requires about 5.27 lakh tonnes of steel to complete its ambitious project of constructing 2.6 lakh double-bedroom houses in the State.

With the aim of completing the projects in a fixed time-frame and keep expenditure under control, the State government on Monday requested steel producers to supply steel at a price lower than the market rate for 2BHK houses with a humane approach.

On Monday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Housing Minister A Indra Karan Reddy held talks with steel producers at the State Secretariat to persuade them to cooperate with the State government to provide affordable housing for the poor. They pointed out that notwithstanding the market prices, the cement industries had agreed to supply each cement bag at Rs 230 as their contribution towards the 2BHK houses.

“We need 1.45 lakh tonne steel for construction of one lakh houses in rural areas, 1.04 lakh tonne for 60,000 houses in urban areas and another 2.78 lakh tonne for one lakh houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. To ensure good quality and control over overall expenditure, we need the support of steel companies for supplying steel at a reasonable price than the market price,” the Ministers told the representatives of about 10 steel majors who attended the meeting.

The Ministers urged the steel companies to take up supply of steel at low price for 2BHK houses as a social responsibility. To avoid further cut in profits for steel companies or trouble, the State government offered to clear the bills through an online payment system without any delay.

The representatives of steel companies responded positively and said they would convey their decision after consulting the company managements.

The Ministers suggested that the steel companies consult the officials concerned for any further clarification before taking final decisions. Special Chief Secretary for Housing Chitra Ramachandram will hold further talks with the steel companies and fix a reasonable price for supply of steel which will be done in a couple of days.

Telangana State Housing Corporation Chairman Madupu Bhumreddy, Chitra Ramachandram, Director of Municipal Administrtaion TK Sridevi, Principal Secretary for Labour Shashank Goel, Commercial Taxes Commissioner Anil Kumar, and All India Steel Association Chairman Suresh Kumar Singhal, along with representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Jindal Steel, Shalini Steel Company and eight other companies attended the meeting.