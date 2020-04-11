Support to farmers critical, stresses KCR

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made several suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementation as part of the united fight against Covid-19, especially with regard to agriculture, economy and people of the country.

Stating that agriculture was the lifeline for India as it not only ensured food for all but also livelihood for lakhs of farmers, Rao said: “We are self-sufficient in terms of food production. To ensure that we continue to remain self-sufficient, farm operations must continue and necessary support should be provided to farmers in these testing times”.

As for the food processing industry, he insisted that the Centre make all efforts to operationalise rice mills, oil mills and other affiliated industries. He reiterated the need to link the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture for at least two months and support farmers. He pointed out that even if the government was able bear half of labour expenditure, it will help farmers in a big way.

Empasises procurement

With large-scale farm operations taking place across the nation, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to focus on procurement of foodgrains. As there is no adequate godown space available, he suggested that the government clear the existing yield by providing at least three months of ration to people in advance and create necessary space for fresh yield.

The Chief Minister explained that the State government had given bank guarantee to the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation (TS MarkFed) for Rs 25,000 crore to procure the entire paddy and other crops. He said 6,849 procurement centres were established across the State to avoid crowds in market yards and the amount was being transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers.

“While the State government is milling the paddy and supplying rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the latter (FCI) will take at least four-five months to clear its payments. Until then, the banks must be instructed not to pressurise farmers for payment of their crop loans,” he said.

