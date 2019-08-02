Supporting the needy through art

By | Published: 9:10 pm

‘Art for a Cause’ is an exhibition of paintings by 15-year-old Pranav Sai Jasti, who is studying 11th grade at Sri Chaitanya. The proceeds from his first solo exhibition, currently on at State Gallery of Art, Kavuri Hills, will be used to support healthcare for the underprivileged.The paintings showcase the journey of Pranav’s skill across the years.

He started to do art when he was in the first grade. Later, he started taking art lessons and experimented with different media like oil pastels, soft pastels, charcoal, pencils,watercolour paints, and acrylic paints. Now, nearly 50 pieces of his work are on display at the gallery on August 3 and 4 from 11 am to 6 pm. Along with the art show, Pranav is going to play music with his band ‘The Outlaws’.

A visual representation of his thoughts, Pranav’s paintings showcase all the things he enjoyed and loved. He used different techniques and different methods to depict various pictures, with steadily increasing quality. He used vibrant colours to make his paintings more eye-catching and pleasing to look at.He did not have the intent of selling his art until a few months ago.

He changed his mindset during his last summer holidays while he was doing his internship at Neelima, Aayush and Yashoda hospitals. Now, he wants to donate the money he earns by selling his art for better healthcare for the poor. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Joginipally Santosh Kumar, Member of Rajya Sabha and Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Member of Legislative Council