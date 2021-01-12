Supreme Court stays farm laws

Hearing petitions related to the Centre’s three new farm laws on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it was putting a hold on the three farm laws till further notice.
The apex court has also set up a four-member committee to give a report to the court on the farm laws.
