Supreme Fragrance fancied for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 11:32 pm

Chennai: The R. Foley-trained Supreme Fragrance, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Adler Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up

The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

Selections:

1. Spectacular Grey 1, Moment Of Life 2, Pacific 3

2. Glorious Fire 1, Arithmetica 2, Pinewood 3

3. Lady Ascot 1, Glorious Nissy 2, Eyes Of Falcon 3

4. Chaitanya 1, Heavenly Blue 2, Flame Of Diablo 3

5. Yul Brynner 1, Cape Cod 2, Three Of A Kind 3

6. Supreme Fragrance 1, Star Victorious 2, Absolute Authority 3

Day’s Best: Yul Brynner.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.