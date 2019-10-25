Supreme Fragrance fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The R. Foley-trained Supreme Fragrance, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Adler Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up
The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.
Selections:
1. Spectacular Grey 1, Moment Of Life 2, Pacific 3
2. Glorious Fire 1, Arithmetica 2, Pinewood 3
3. Lady Ascot 1, Glorious Nissy 2, Eyes Of Falcon 3
4. Chaitanya 1, Heavenly Blue 2, Flame Of Diablo 3
5. Yul Brynner 1, Cape Cod 2, Three Of A Kind 3
6. Supreme Fragrance 1, Star Victorious 2, Absolute Authority 3
Day’s Best: Yul Brynner.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.