Supreme sacrifices of martyred cops remembered in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Adilabad: Police Martyrs Commemoration Day was observed across erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday. District heads of police force, Collectors and local MLAs paid tributes to the martyred cops. Rallies and Smruti parades marked the occasion.

In Adilabad, MLAs Jogu Ramanna and Rathod Bapu Rao, Collector D Divya and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier paid floral homage to the martyrs at Martyrs’ Column and recalled the supreme sacrifices of police officials. They were accompanied by kin of martyrs who were inconsolable over losing their families’ backbones, moving the participants and dignitaries at the commemoration.

Addressing a gathering, lawmakers Ramanna and Bapu Rao asserted that the policemen laid down their lives on their duties to protect law and order. Warrier observed that police department would always remember its martyrs and continue with the same spirit while discharging their duties. The job of policemen was fraught with many challenges and unfortunately some personnel lose their lives while carryng out their duties, he opined.

Collector Divya opined that the sacrifices of martyrs were priceless and eternal. She assured that all support would be extended to the kin of the martyrs. She interacted with them who were present at the event and tried to find out their problems. She promised to resolve their challenges at the earliest. She added that role of the law-enforcement officials in maintaining law and order was unparalleled.

As part of the homage, the IPS officer lit a lamp at the Column and later cops performed ‘Shok Sashtra’ by carrying weapons upside down before observing silence for two minutes. Warrier handed over mementos to family members of the martyrs and gave away prizes to the winners of essay writing, elocution, painting and other competitions held to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration Week.

Massive rally

Police officials and people from different walks of life took out a massive rally through streets of the district headquarters. The SP flagged off the rally which was participated by DSPs LC Naik, Venkateshwar Rao, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Are Rajanna, Special Branch In-Charge Inspector Anwar-Ul-Huq, Inspectors P Srinivas, S Prasad Rao, K Purushottam Chary, V Suresh and many other officers.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy paid floral tributes to martyrs at a programme held in Police Parade Grounds in Nirmal. He said that the sacrifices of the police officials were matchless and inspiring to future generations. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi, Collector M Prashanti and SP C Shashidhar Raju.

As many as 55 cops lost their lives during conflicts between police and Maoists and other violent incidents from 1986 to 2005 in the entity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter